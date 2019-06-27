’Her life mattered and ours do too’: Candlelight vigil to be held for 18-year-old killed

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One community is coming together Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil for the Valdosta High School student who was shot and killed over the weekend.
Desiyunna Hill, 18, was at a party late Saturday night when an altercation broke out, which cost her life.
One of Hill’s teachers, Sharia Fielder, helped organize the vigil.
Fielder said they want to celebrate Hill’s life and raise awareness about gun violence.
“We want to give the family as well as her fellow students, the opportunity to grieve and support each other," Fielder said. “To basically get together to say, ‘hey, her life mattered and ours do too.'”
Fields said the vigil is tonight at 7 p.m. at 1619 North Lee Street.
They are asking everyone coming to bring a white candle for the ceremony. Organizers also ask that members of the 2020 Senior Class bring purple balloons.
Hill’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Valdosta.
