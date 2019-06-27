GBI: Man arrested after 3-month drug investigation

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on numerous drug and gun charges after a three-month long investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Brian Keith Foster, 27, of Tifton, was arrested after agents bought methamphetamine from him, the GBI said.
Throughout the investigation, including a number of undercover purchases, agents were able "to develop probable cause for the issuance of search warrants and arrest warrants,” GBI officials said.
The following was seized during the search:
- Three ounces of methamphetamine
- 30 suspected ecstasy pills
- Marijuana
- Two firearms (one pistol, one sawed-off shotgun)
Foster was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.