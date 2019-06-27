Eighth Street Middle School gets approved for $2M renovation

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Board of Education recently approved over $2 million worth of new renovations for Eighth Street Middle School.
Principal Dr. Chad Stone says these renovations are coming this fall.
“Let me show you some of the things we got. A new serving line in our lunch room here. So when our students come in, this is where they will pick up their milk and their trays. Here is the cool thing about it. As soon as they come down the line, we got hot meals, we got pizza, we’ve got salads. On each one of these lines here every day we have three lines here so our students can get anything they want,” said Dr. Stone.
The school system wants to be done with the renovations by the time students come back for the next school year.
Two of Tift County’s middle schools are undergoing renovations, adding a new medical facility for not only the students but the community as well.
Tift County Schools have partnered with Tift Regional Medical Center to create clinics in Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Belle Clark School.
The clinics will not only be for the school students, faculty, and staff, but also for the general public to use as well.
The clinic will be operated fully by Tift Medical Center, as a resource for all attending the middle schools.
“As you can see nothing was in here. This was a blank room. This will be where they can see patients here so we got that. We have a restroom on the back side they will be able to use. Tift County School partnered with Tift Regional, this becomes theirs. That room behind us is the waiting room. So we will be able to serve our students, teachers, and the community right here in the middle of town,” Dr. Stone said.
The renovations should be completed when school opens later this summer.
