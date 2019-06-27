Eighth Street Middle School gets approved for $2M renovation

“Let me show you some of the things we got. A new serving line in our lunch room here. So when our students come in, this is where they will pick up their milk and their trays. Here is the cool thing about it. As soon as they come down the line, we got hot meals, we got pizza, we’ve got salads. On each one of these lines here every day we have three lines here so our students can get anything they want,” said Dr. Stone.