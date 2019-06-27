Construction on Dougherty Co. School System’s $6.8 million project can begin

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the controversy surrounding a contractor of an almost $7 million project continues, the Dougherty County Board of Education is building a multi-million dollar addition to Sherwood Acres Elementary School.
The GNETs project will house severely disabled students.
One of the subcontractors on the project was listed as a minority-owned business.
Some board members say they couldn’t approve the project because they didn’t think the business was actually minority-owned.
Board Chair Robert Youngblood said no company has any type of advantage or discount because of that label.
“There is no competitive action in this bid that gave them an advantage of winning this contract. It was part of picking just like everyone else that met the same qualifications. It wouldn’t have mattered who the owner was,” said Youngblood.
The board did approve the project and decided to call the contractor local instead of minority-owned.
Reverend James Bush was the only member to not to approve the project.
Students in the Dougherty County School System will get extra help this year.
Communities in Schools is a group focused on keeping kids in school and helping them graduate.
In a new partnership, students and schools in the Dougherty County School System will get help in the classroom and at home.
Communities in Schools of Georgia is based out of Atlanta, but they’re heading here now.
The group works with students to encourage them to stay in school.
They identified needs at schools in the county, for their services.
The group partnered with the school system to work on school-wide programs.
As well as working with individual students.
“The other piece is even going down to the student level. So if there are specific needs identified by students, then they’ll provide support for those specific students and their families,” said Paulette Hart, the Associate Superintendent for District Effectiveness
Communities in School will send an onsite coordinator to work with different schools.
School system leaders said they hope to start working with the on-site coordinator in August.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.