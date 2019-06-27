Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this man

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffery Kyle Corbitt.
Corbitt is a 26-year-old white male, approximately 6′0, 145 pounds and has blonde hair.
Corbitt is wanted for aggravated assault (family violence) and aggravated battery (family violence), and there are currently active warrants for his arrest.
Coffee County deputies are actively attempting to locate Corbitt. His last known address was on Bethel Church Road in Douglas.
If anyone has information regarding Corbitt’s whereabouts, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or Coffee County 911 at (912) 384-7675.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.