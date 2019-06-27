ASU working to curb crime with active training

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany State University's Police Department is working to protect students and staff in the event of threats on their campus.
They had an incident management training on Wednesday.
Sirens and guns went off at Albany State University's East Campus, but it was all for a special drill.
“Scenario-based training that will help officers get prepared for those incidents if they happen on campus,” said Marcus Guess, Albany State’s Interim Police Chief.
For three hours, more than a dozen campus police officers suited up with full protective gear for a Critical Incident Management Training.
The drill was to test techniques taught by the FBI for Universities.
“We take the modules from that which teach officers how to handle an active shooter situation and then we host a training like today that will use those skills in a real-life scenario based training,” said Guess.
Officers answered to scripted reports of shots fired, suicide incidents, and other cases around campus.
Real-life guns were a part of the training, along with face mask and other equipment.
“This type of training puts you in the mindset of handling an actual real-life situation, so if it does happen, you’ll be able to revert back to your training,” said Guess.
Now the police department is hoping they will be prepared if more incidents happen like this in the future.
“You don’t want to wait until the moment that an actual situation happens. We want to prepare for the situation prior to it happening so we can better effectively handle those situations,” said Guess.
The ASU Police are planning to hold a self-defense training in August for all students.
That training will happen once school is back in session.
