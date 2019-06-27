Albany wreck involving 18-wheeler blocks Westover Blvd. traffic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wreck involving an 18-wheeler has traffic blocked on South Westover Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD said E911 dispatch confirmed that an 18-wheeler and a GMC Arcadia were involved in an accident in the 500 block of Westover Boulevard Thursday night.
There has been no word yet on injuries at this time.
Police said the northbound lane of traffic is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.
APD, the Albany Fire Department and EMS all responded to the accident.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide more information as details come in.
