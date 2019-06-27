Albany Museum of Art relocating to downtown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art (AMA) will officially be relocating soon.
The announcement came during an AMA event Thursday night.
The AMA will be relocating to the old Belk building on West Broad Avenue in downtown Albany.
According to a release, The Robert N. Brooks Sr. family donated the properties at 128 and 146 W. Broad Avenue, doubling the amount of space the museum currently has.
The AMA has been working since the January 2017 storms on possibly relocating downtown.
