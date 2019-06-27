Albany man stabbed over loud music

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is in jail after a confrontation with another man who came up to complain about music being played too loudly on Gadsden Drive, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said that Joseph Mallory, 71, was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the head. Mallory sustained internal bleeding on his brain and had to have surgery, the APD report said.
An APD officer saw that Mallory had sustained the stab wound to the left side of his head, and questioned Willie Robinson, the 53-year-old suspect, who admitted to cutting Mallory during an argument over Robinson’s loud music.
Robinson was taken into custody and turned over to investigations, and taken to the Dougherty County Jail and booked on aggravated assault.
Hospital staff upgraded Mallory’s condition to critical.
