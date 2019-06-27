Albany City Commission adopts budget, approves ASU ‘Ram Rush’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A nearly $300 million dollar budget was adopted by Albany city leaders Wednesday.
The new budget is an increase from the previous years.
Utility and property taxes will not be increased.
Commissioner Roger Marietta said adopting this budget was a the right decision for the city.
“We provided our budget, it’s a balanced budget. And from Hurricane Michael, those numbers are high and astronomical, 18 million already identified. Once Ceres left, we had another 8 million, so we got to amend the budget in the future as those federal funds come in,” said Marietta.
There are additional features in the budget including clean up efforts, federal funds for transit and funding to help the appearance of the city.
Another Albany State University “Ram Rush” bus will be added to the service routes, at no cost to the city.
The Albany Transit System and ASU have renewed their service contract for a third year.
The general public can use the service with a fare.
The buses are fully paid for by the university’s transportation fee, which comes from student tuition.
David Hamilton, director of transportation, said the additional bus will be beneficial as well.
“We’re excited about it. ASU is excited about it. The students have been enjoying the ram rush routes thus far so we hope to continue those services,” said Hamilton.
Since April of 2017, the Ram Rush buses have traveled more than 117,000 miles, making more than 180,000 passenger trips.
