'You can’t outrun the long arm of the law’: Laundromat armed robber still at large as Valdosta community puts thief on warning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is continuing its search for the man responsible for robbing a Valdosta laundromat at gunpoint.
Employees said the owner came in at around 7 a.m. Monday, hoping to open the laundromat when an unknown man entered the building with a gun.
The suspect demanded and received an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Can’t imagine being on the inside and being in the middle of a robbery," said Rick Peterson, a customer.
Peterson was just one of many people inside, just trying to do his laundry, when he heard the news about the robbery.
“I’m surprised. It’s so many police officers in this area, you wouldn’t think that would happen," said James Scott, another customer.
Scott said that he’s looking to the owner of the business to at least hire security for the customers’ safety.
“You know? Because you do have people who don’t carry arms who are nonviolent and just want to do their laundry," said Scott.
Although Scott said he’s not worried, he understands how people like Peterson might have been a little shaken at the idea.
“We want peace, we want love, we want to be responsible, we want a safe environment," said Peterson.
But neither customer said they are letting the criminal activity keep them from getting around in their own neighborhood.
“We live here and we’ll always live here. We’ll do whatever it takes and whatever we need to do to get our community in order," said Peterson.
There were no injuries and there’s no word on any suspects.
Officers ask that if you know anything, that you contact them directly.
“Beware, because you can’t outrun the long arm of the law," said Peterson.
Police said this investigation is still active and ongoing.
