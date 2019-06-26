‘We gotta take it one day at a time’: Family remembers 2017 SandTrap 5.0 murder victim on birthday

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor a South Georgia man almost two years after his death outside an Albany nightclub.
Travion Jones was shot and killed outside the SandTrap 5.0 in 2017.
Tuesday, Jones would have been 27-years-old.
His family keeps his memory alive by releasing balloons and sharing memories of the son they lost too soon.
Before the release, many gathered around his grave and sang “Happy Birthday” to Travion.
Blue and white were Travion’s favorite colors, so in honor of him, balloons of those colors filled a cemetery in Pelham right above his grave.
“Everybody else is feeling kinda emotional because it is his birthday," said Lanita Jones, Travion’s aunt. "He would have been 27-years-old today and he was just an awesome person to be around.”
It is now an annual tradition to release balloons on his birthday since his passing in 2017.
His parents still have fond memories of the last birthday they spent with their son.
“We had went out to eat. Matter of fact, we had went out as a family and went to eat. Something he don’t too much like to do hardly, but we forced him to go this last time we were together and sat down and had a good time, you know, and that was basically the last time,” explained Travion’s dad, Michael Wright.
“He always come in with a laugh, smiling, joking every time and every time he saw me, ‘Auntie!’ You know, so, we’ve always did something for the birthdays. She always made sure she did something for the birthdays” said Lanita.
The balloon release was on Tuesday, but a school supplies fundraiser will be held on Saturday.
The fundraiser will take place in Pelham at Thomas and Sons Family Resource Center at 113 McLaughlin Street starting at 9 p.m.
All of these events help keep Travion’s memory alive but his father said sometimes it’s not enough.
“We gotta take it one day at a time," said Wright. "We do the best we can to celebrate it and instead of being sad now so we try to go every day with doing something to stay positive.”
The vigil comes after verdicts were handed down for five of the nine men indicted in his murder.
Ricardo Rhymes made a plea deal before the case went to trial last week.
The other three are awaiting trial and prosecutors said they are currently on the hunt for one of those three.
Attorneys said Darius Wheeler has been on the run since he was indicted earlier this year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.