Showers hit or miss until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity continues with very little rain. Although chances remain slim an east coast sea breeze will push in a few showers and storms tomorrow and Friday. No change from our warm, muggy nights and hot, humid days.
For the weekend more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms which may interrupt some outdoor activities. Not a washout by any means. Still hot and humid with highs low-mid 90s.
Next week rain summer heat builds while rain chances drop again. Only a 20-30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms into midweek while highs reach mid-upper 90s. Rather sticky as heat indices run between 100 and 105.
