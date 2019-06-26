Sex offender arrested for Coffee Co. probation violation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On June 14, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Tyrone Lamar Alexander after an investigation revealed that Alexander had failed to report information required by his status as a sex offender to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander is required to keep his address, employment information and other information, such as phone numbers of any phone he has. Alexander had moved from his last address and did not report that move to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office prior to moving as required by law. He did not report address change even after moving.
Alexander had been working for a company in Douglas since December of 2018 and had failed to report that information, according to the sheriff’s office. The address that Alexander moved to was too close to a church.
Alexander was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail, charged with failure to report address change, failure to report employment and probation violation.
