Neighbors plagued by a blighted home since January 2017 storms

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - Neighbors in Albany’s Radium Springs area are excited that an abandoned home will soon be gone, especially since a tree has been sitting through the middle of it for more than two years now.
It’s a quiet neighborhood full of people who have been here for several years, like Anthony Jenkins and Clayton Wright. But for the past two years, it’s been full of one other thing.
“I moved here, I’ve been here since 1997,” said Jenkins.
“I’ve been staying right next door to this property about 15 years,” explained Wright.
“This tree has been here since January 2017, since the first storm,” Jenkins said.
The large fallen tree has moved into the Barbragale Avenue area, a very unwelcome neighbor, everyone seems to agree has long overstayed it’s welcome.
“You’ve got children around here. This is pretty much a hazard. I’ve heard there’s been snakes, rodents, possible bee hives,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins said the homeowners had foreclosed on the home before the storm. Now it’s been sitting abandoned, vines growing into the broken windows, a pool full of debris, an overgrown yard.
“I was actually mowing it a little of it because I was trying to keep it off me,” said Wright.
And almost two and a half years later, the fallen tree that’s been plaguing the neighborhood, will finally be gone.
“I’m just so happy that right now, they’ve decided to be proactive and take care of this problem,” said Jenkins.
Dougherty County commissioners decided to set aside $50,000 in this year’s budget to take care of blighted properties. The goal is to get rid of 10 different properties.
Jenkins said that after meeting with commissioners and bringing the eyesore to their attention, the “bad neighbor,” will be one of the blighted properties taken care of.
“I’m sure nobody wants to see nothing like this in their neighborhoods,” Jenkins said.
There isn’t a timeline yet for when the county will start to take care of the blighted properties.
It’s also a part of their new Team Up to Clean Up initiative, working to beautify the area.
