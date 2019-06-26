More suspects discovered in multi-county burglary scam

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Police said a multi-county burglary scheme is getting larger by the minute. And new suspects are now facing charges.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson has been working this case and learned they’re all a part of a Facebook Swap and Shop scam.
Previously, law enforcement arrested only one person in this case. But throughout the investigation they’ve discovered four other people. Some of them still on the run.
“Luckily, I haven’t had any personal items taken from our household, but I am kind of shocked they found additional people,” said Eddie Singleton, Lee County resident.
It's a multi-county burglary scheme that has residents like Eddie Singleton on pins and needles in Dougherty and Lee counties.
“There’s more crime. I think it’s more of self awareness of the people in the community,” said Singleton.
Randall Summerlin Jr. is behind bars for taking big ticket items from many properties and later selling them on Facebook.
But new details are surfacing by the minute.
“8:00 yesterday morning I received a telephone call from the Lee County Sheriffs Department that they recovered a green van,” said David Flick, Detective with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Flick said they followed the tire marks, which lead them to a house on Nesbit Road. It revealed a crazy twist in this case.
“Uh, up on the front porch they saw my victim’s information. They saw her name. They saw her husband’s name," said Detective Flick.
All of a woman's items who lives in Dougherty County, now inside this home. This time, it wasn't Summerlin's home, but instead someone else's.
“Ultimately, we found out that Clint Tabb had been using the residence to store items in,” said Detective Flick.
Investigators said Tabb is currently on the run. Along with Pamela Pollock and Donald Williams who has a U-Haul with stolen items.
“Filled the U-Haul up with victims’ stuff and left the area,” said Flick.
Andrew Quattlebam has recently been arrested for taking copper piping from homes and trying to sell it.
The common denominator in this case is they all took stolen items and worked together to do it.
“I mean, I like the community and I want to feel safe in my own dwelling,” said Singleton.
Now, Dougherty County Police said all of the suspects are facing first degree burglary and other charges.
If you know anything about this case, call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
BREAKDOWN OF CHARGES AND SUSPECTS INVOLVED
- Randall Summerlin Jr. (arrested):
- four counts of theft by taking
- three counts of theft by deception
- eight counts of theft by receiving stolen property
- one count of burglary in the second degree
- one count of Motor vehicle theft
- Clint Tabb
- Burglary in first degree
- failure to appear in court
- Pamela Tiffany Pollock
- Burglary in first degree
- Donald Williams Jr.
- Burglary in first degree
- Andrew Quattlebam
- Burglary in first degree
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.