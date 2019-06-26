Lee County Sheriff’s looking to question wanted man in theft cases

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
Clint John Tabb has an active arrest warrant in Lee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is also looking for Tabb for questioning in several thefts.
Tabb is 5′10 and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent the Philema Road area, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on Tabb’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
