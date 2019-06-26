Lee Co.'s new 911 center with upgraded technology now operating

“During the hurricane, of course our tower fell. It damaged our roof. When we were looking at the overall scheme of things, and you know, the sheriff is growing, his department is growing, we’re growing all at the same time. So, we were two big entities growing at the same time in the same space," explained Nikkie Celinski, E-911 coordinator. "So during all that, it was decided that it might be better if we have our own space.”