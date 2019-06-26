Lee Co.'s new 911 center with upgraded technology now operating

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County’s 911 Center recently moved and upgrades have been made.
The grand opening for the new 911 center was held Tuesday night.
Billy Mathis, the chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, said the equipment inside is
“State of the art technology. We can now find somebody in distress within about five meters of their location," said Billy Mathis, chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners. "Soon we’ll be able to take text in the 911 center. We have a new tower with all the latest technology and what I’d like the citizens to know is we have all of the latest technology when it comes to the 911 center.”
The center was previously located at the sheriff’s office but has now moved to Starksville Avenue.
The new center will be housed with code enforcement and the EOC (Emergency Operations Center).
“During the hurricane, of course our tower fell. It damaged our roof. When we were looking at the overall scheme of things, and you know, the sheriff is growing, his department is growing, we’re growing all at the same time. So, we were two big entities growing at the same time in the same space," explained Nikkie Celinski, E-911 coordinator. "So during all that, it was decided that it might be better if we have our own space.”
One of the newest features coming to Lee County is a new program called Texty.
Once it is up and running, Texty will allow Lee County residents to text 911, as well as calling.
Celinski is optimistic Texty will be in full force in Lee County by the end of summer, or early fall.
According to Celinski, the new center will also improve radio reception between units and the 911 center.
