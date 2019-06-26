Lee Co.'s $25 million budget to come with new job opportunities

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over $25 million was approved to fund Lee County for the upcoming fiscal year.
That is slightly higher than last year’s budget of $24.7 million.
County commissioners approved the budget for the 2019-2020 year Tuesday night.
"We’re very proud of the budget and it’s another balanced budget and there will be no tax increases in Lee County,” said Billy Mathis, Chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Co-County Manager Christi Dockery said that with the new budget will come seven new county jobs.
Five of those will be full time positions and the other two will be part-time.
“There are going to be a couple new deputies, some new rolling-stock for the sheriff’s department, some new vehicles,” explained Mathis.
The two part-time positions will be for employees with the Parks and Recreation department.
The biggest chunk of the budget, just over $11 million, will be going towards law enforcement and public safety.
Around $6.1 million will be going to general government.
“We like to grow the government as revenues grow and that’s something we’re very proud of too. The commission as a whole is very conscious of how we spend the tax payers’ money,” Mathis said.
Some services will see an increase in funding from last year, like code enforcement.
Some will see a decrease, like animal control.
T-SPLOST and SPLOST funds will also be used in the upcoming year.
The new budget will go into effect on July 1.
