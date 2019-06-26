Lee Co. commissioners pass 2020 budget

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners approved around a $25 million budget Tuesday night that will not call for a tax increase.
Commissioner Billy Mathis said it was a unanimous vote during the meeting.
The budget is for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Lee County residents said they have faith in commissioners and how they spend their tax dollars.
Pam Boswell has lived in Lee County for 25 years.
“I believe Lee County is doing what they can with tax dollars,” said Boswell.
“I think Lee County commissioners are doing a good job with the budget and using our tax dollars well,” said John Dennis, who has lived in Lee County since 2003.
The budget has gone through some changes since it was first introduced.
