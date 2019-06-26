GBI investigating more gangs, calling it an epidemic in some areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said criminal street gangs are becoming an epidemic in areas across the state.
GBI leaders said there are 71,000 gang members in Georgia.
Because of that, they’re working to arrest more gang members, including in Southwest Georgia and not just in Albany, criminal street gangs are everywhere.
“Criminal street gang issues aren’t limited to urban areas. They’re in suburban areas,” said Vic Reynolds, the director of the GBI.
Reynolds said other small areas are getting a taste of it too.
It’s disturbing to Mary Smith, who said she thinks it was gang violence that killed her loved one in 2014.
“Because I had a nephew to get killed. His name was Ricky Kegler,” said Mary Smith, an Albany resident.
Prosecutors said Kegler was gunned down in a mobile home park on Johnson Road in Albany.
Because of his death, Smith wants the trend to stop all over Georgia.
“It should be something done. Some justice done with all this gang banging, hurting up people and killing up,” said Smith.
Reynolds said on average, criminal street gang members commit half of the violent crimes in our state.
GBI leaders asked hundreds of law enforcement agencies in the state, and crimes all pointed back to one thing.
“The number one issue facing them is criminal street gangs,” said Reynolds.
Take Pelham for example, police said a man charged with a homicide in March was in a gang.
GBI leaders said they’ve seen an uptick in certain types.
“We’ve had increases in Ghostface gangsters, we’ve had increases regarding Rolling 20 Crips,” said Reynolds.
Along with bloods, crips, MS 13s and more. But Reynolds said they’re measuring gang activity heavily now with systems in place.
“If you come to this state and you commit a criminal street gang act violation, you will be arrested,” said Reynolds.
“If you see somebody like that, call the police,” said Smith.
Reynolds said they will put out data in an annual report showing detailed numbers of gang members charged in violent crimes.
That report will be released in the near future.
GBI leaders said they’re also seeing more gang activities in Georgia schools.
They said outside gang members are recruiting more students.
Agents are identifying gang activities in both high school and middle school children.
GBI’s director said as a society, it’s time to provide better alternatives to vulnerable and at risk students.
“Kids who are vulnerable, who are potentially a recruitable kid, who are at a point in their life where they could go to street A or B, is make sure they go down the correct street and row,” said Reynolds.
He’s calling on all churches, civic organizations and schools to take on these task every day.
