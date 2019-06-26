Fourth of July: Where to go to celebrate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Independence Day is next Thursday and across Southwest Georgia, several counties are hosting family fun events to commemorate the occasion.
If you still don’t have Fourth of July plans, here are several options:
- Downtown Celebration & Fireworks: Thursday, July 4 from 5:30-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Activities include music, vendors, and food trucks. For more information, call (229) 317-4760.
- MCLB Albany Independence Day celebration set: Friday, June 28 from 4-10 p.m. Located at 814 Radford Boulevard on the Marine Corps Base. Car and Bike Show starts at 4 p.m. For more information, call (229) 639-7023. All attendees are reminded not to bring weapons of any kind, alcohol, coolers, personal fireworks or pets (with the exception of service dogs).
- Second Annual July 4th Concert on the Lawn: Thursday, July 4 at 6 p.m. Located at Cairo High School front lawn. Activities include concert and fireworks.
- Colquitt’s Freedom Fest: Friday, July 5 from 5:30-9 p.m. Located at Spring Creek Park on 158 West Street. Activities include free inflatables, water slides and a corn hole tournament.
- Annual July 4th Celebration: Thursday, July 4 starting at 4 p.m. Located at Paulk Park at 363 Perry House Road. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Activities include a watermelon eating contest, food vendors and live band stand. For more information, call (229) 426-5050.
- Independence Day Celebration: Saturday, June 29 from 3-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.; Activities include music, games, vendors and more. For more information, call (229) 794-2330.
- Fireworks Celebration and Concert: Friday, July 5 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Located at H.H. Woolard Center on 709 W. Wallace Street. Activities include food, music and adult beverages.
- Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities: Thursday, July 4 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Located at Remington Park on 45 Ben Grace Drive. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Activities include a concert and food vendors. For more information, call (229) 277-7001.
- VLPRA July 4th Fireworks: Thursday, July 4 from 9:25-9:55 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:25 p.m. The show can be seen from the Valdosta Mall area or between exits 16 and 18 from I-75.
All shows are open and free to the public.
Know of a Fourth of July event that we missed? Send information about it to the WALB News 10 Facebook page.
