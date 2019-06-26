Coffee Co. detectives solve burglary, ATV theft

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On June 14, detectives with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit began an investigation into the theft of an ATV in the Green Acres Community.
This investigation resulted in the recovery of the ATV in a wooded area on the Old Axon Road.
Cody Smith, of Douglas, and Jeffery Hall, of Pearson, were arrested as a result of the investigation.
A burglary in the Green Acres Community was investigated after someone tried to enter a storage building, causing damage to the lock on the building.
Detectives determined that Smith and Hall were both involved in this incident also.
Both men have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass, and are currently incarcerated at the Coffee County Jail.
