AMA executive director talks retirement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will soon be saying goodbye to Executive Director Paula Williams.
Williams is retiring. Her last day will be this Friday.
Williams said she hopes the community will come out Thursday night for the free Summer Reception because she has a big announcement.
Williams said she is excited for retirement but will miss working at the museum.
She hopes the museum will continue to work with the community and keep the shows exciting and different.
“It’s been a challenge and it has been exciting and a lot of fun," Williams said. “I have really had the opportunity to meet some really great people like you guys. It’s going to be bittersweet leaving."
Williams said a replacement for her position has not been hired yet but the board is very close to hiring for her position.
There will be three new exhibits opening up in the summer. They will be “Figure Forward,” “Educators as Artists,” and “Fragments of a Violent World.”
“We are a community museum and we really want people to enjoy everything that the museum has to offer and when we can add the opportunity of including our artist, the artist will be here to talk about their work. We will do gallery tours every fifteen minutes," Williams said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.