Alligators on the move for nesting season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wildlife biologists say there’s been an increase in calls with people seeing alligators, and with good reason: this is the nesting season for the reptiles.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Brent Howze said late June is a common time for alligators to move and lay eggs in their nests.
Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris, and lay between 30 to 40 eggs.
About a third of alligator nests are destroyed by predators, primarily raccoons, or by flooding.
Howze said just be careful of where you’re walking.
“Most alligators, you really don’t have to be too concerned about, especially ones in drainage ditches and ponds, and things like that. It’s usually a four or five foot alligator,” said Howze.
Eggs typically hatch between mid August and early September.
If you do have any problem on your own property, you can call the DNR for them to remove the gator.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.