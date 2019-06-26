Albany Humane says they need community’s help in adoptions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society says they need your help getting dogs out of the heat.
They say they’re full and cannot take in any more animals right now.
Lulu Kaufman, with the Albany Humane Society, says summer is always a busy time for the shelter.
She says they have multiple fans outside for the animals and they’re making sure they constantly have cold fresh water.
With so many animals in the shelter now, they need you to donate dog food.
“We just bought four really large fans for our outdoor adoption area. We have them up and running. We are doing the best we can to keep pools in the green area so that the dogs can take a dip," says Kaufman.
If you want to donate, foster or adopt, you can do that at Albany Humane Society.
