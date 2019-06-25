Typical summer time pattern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Little fanfare provided a mostly quiet and dry Tuesday. Only a few showers and thunderstorms popped up for areas along the GA/FL line. Summer heat covered all with highs low-mid 90s and feels like readings near 100.
Typical late June conditions the rest of the week. A sun/cloud mix with isolated showers and thunderstorms and highs low-mid 90s hold with feels like readings around 100+.
The week ends with a slightly better chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A strong storm or two is possible with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.
For the weekend hot and humid with highs low-mid 90s with widespread showers and thunderstorms likely.
