Tifton 8th grader wins 1st place in national competition

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Eighth-grader Ellie Stone was recognized for her hard work and dedication in a speech competition.
“There are multiple categories they could compete in. They can do a speech, they can work as a team, they can do different skills. There are many categories that they can compete in throughout their HOSA Career," said Maegan Story, Health Care Science instructor.
The young student won first place at the the National HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) conference at Disney World.
“HOSA is an amazing opportunity to get to know new friends, get to know people and just have fun,” said Ellie.
Ellie explained that coming in third place in the state championship in Atlanta did not discourage her from her goal.
“I feel excited and amazed at this accomplishment for me, so it makes me excited," Ellie said.
Ellie said she wants to let others know you can still have fun and achieve your goal.
This was Eighth Street Middle School’s first time participating in HOSA and it is looking to get more students involved next school year.
