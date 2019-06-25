Thronateeska Heritage Center to host Picnic in the Planetarium

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thronateeska Heritage Center is kicking off summer with a picnic in the Planetarium.
The event will be Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring blankets and picnic baskets.
There will be a planetarium show and a live presentation.
Hannah Beth Hembree, the director of museums, said this will be a family fun event.
“People are invited to come out and bring their picnic blankets and find a spot on the plant. We are going to eat our dinner and watch a movie. We are going to have a live presentation as well," said Hembree.
Hembree said there are only 60 spots available.
If you’re interested, you need to call the main office at (229) 432-6955.
