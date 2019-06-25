Thomas Co. students are turning bottle caps into benches

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of students with Camp STEMTastic are using bottle caps to create something special for their schools. Bettering the environment and putting and end to bullying — all starting with bottle caps.
This past school year students collected more than a ton of bottle caps that’ll be molded into a bench as part of the “Bottle Caps to Benches” project as part of a partnership with Thomas University’s Camp STEMastic.
"If a kid sees that they’re lonely on the bench they may come over and comfort them and help them through whatever they need,” Faith Ridley, a Thomasville High School junior, said.
Ridley said reaching their goal was a daunting task.
"They have to have a special number on the inside to be okay and these right here are all okay because they’re clean and they have the right number on the inside,” she added.
As word spread the collection jars were rarely empty.
"At first, I was surprised. I didn’t think that many people would be interested, because people were thinking, ‘Oh, they might never reach their goal,’” said Ridley.
Ridley said the outpouring of support from the community showed her that a lot of people believe in their mission.
"Made me happy to see that they were helping out,” said Ridley.
Now, 13 schools will have their very own bench.
Ridley said this project was labor intensive, but it taught her what can be accomplished by doing a little each day.
“It taught me that the little things count and that you can always help by picking up trash or recycling,” the high school senior added.
The students will travel to Indiana on July 8 to exchange their bottle caps to benches. Then on July 12, each school will have their new bottle cap bench.
With the success they’ve seen this year, officials said they’re continuing the project next year.
So, they encourage students to keep collecting bottle caps.
