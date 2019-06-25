Staying safe in the South GA heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s no doubt it’s hot outside in South Georgia and Dougherty County EMS wants to make sure everyone is staying hydrated.
Sam Allen, the Dougherty County EMS director, said they do get calls about people passing out in their yards due to the heat.
Allen said this can be avoided by making sure you are drinking lots of water. He also said that if you are doing yard work, you need to make sure you do it in the morning or late afternoon.
Dougherty County EMS said a lot of times, people don’t even realize they are dehydrated until it is too late.
“The humidity is what causes the problems. You need to make sure that you drink plenty of liquids, non-alcoholic. You need water, you need Gatorade, some type of mineral that gets back in your system to help build you back up,” explained Allen.
Allen said that if you do decide to go outside in the middle of the day, make sure you take lots of breaks in the air conditioning.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.