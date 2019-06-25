Retired Marine celebrates a milestone

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Montford Point marine and Albany native celebrated a big milestone.
Montford Point is where the first African Americans could serve in the marines back in 1942.
On Tuesday, WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands and the Marine Corps Logistics Base surprised Henry Jackson with a birthday cake for his 90th birthday.
Jackson was in the Marines and Air Force serving more than 20 years and even receiving the congressional Medal of Honor.
“It makes me feel good," Jackson said. “I still have a walking cane. I still have trouble getting around although my legs kind of got wobbly.”
He officially turned 90 on June 20.
