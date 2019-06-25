Report: Robber forced victim to withdraw money from Albany ATM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was forced to withdraw money from an ATM after a man came up to him with a weapon, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report.
The victim said it happened at Albany State University’s West Campus around 4:30 Sunday morning, the report stated.
The victim said he was running and a man came up to him with a pocket knife.
The suspect told the victim he’s in a gang.
The victim told police the robber made him walk to Homerun Foods at Gillionville Road and Westover Boulevard.
The report stated they walked to an ATM that wasn’t working.
Then, the victim said the robber made him walk across the street to the ATM at DoCo Credit Union.
The victim said the robber told him to take out money and he took out some cash of the ATM and gave it to the robber.
The victim told police he and the robber then walked back down Gillionville to West Broad Avenue. The robber split off from him around there.
The victim wasn’t hurt, according to APD report.
Police need your help solving this armed robbery and kidnapping. If you know anything, call Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
- Black male wearing white T-Shirt and black gym shorts.
- Short, dreaded hair and a number of tattoos.
- Scars on his face and red bandanna hanging out of shorts.
