Raiders ready for war on the gridiron in 2019

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A packed house is always expected at Harvey Simpson Stadium.
But before those Friday night can take place under the lights, the Raiders are having to put in the work during the summer.
Something that head coach Rod Murray firmly believes.
“It actually starts in the summer," said Murray. "You don’t just win one in the fall, it starts way back. So, we’ve had a great summer and we’re looking forward to it.”
With their season officially two months away, the Raiders can’t wait to get some live reps going.
So, they are using teams like Marion County to see what they need to work on in July.
For a quarterback, that’s the challenge he’s looking for.
“I mean it’s good to go against different competition that we don’t usually play against, said senior quarterback Landon Law. "I mean, it’s always good to throw the ball because 7 on 7′s is really good for just passing. Because, there’s no line, there’s nobody rushing you. You have time to throw the ball.”
For Southland, they look forward to the chance to hang another banner.
It's been since 1992 since they saw a state title.
But they believe they have the tools to achieve that goal this season.
“We feel like we’ve got some great people to step up into those voids, due to graduation," said Murray. "But these guys expect good things. So, we certainly have some pieces to replace, but we’ve got some great kids that we’re looking for to watch play.”
With a large senior class leading the way for the Raiders, Southland believes they’re the team to mark your calendars for in 2019.
“We have 15 seniors this year and all of them have experience playing and we’re going to be good this year I think,” said senior running back Clay Owens.
