Police: Teen lost to ‘senseless act of violence’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old woman who was seriously injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Valdosta died, according to Coroner Austin Fiveash.
Desiyuanna Hill was identified as the victim in the shooting.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lee Street, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
The victim was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene, VPD officials said. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died late Saturday night.
Police said an argument broke out, resulting in someone firing a shot and the woman was hit.
“There were over 200 teenagers gathered at the location when this incident took place," Leslie Manahan, VPD chief, said. "This is a senseless act of violence which lead to a tragic loss of a young lady’s life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim who lost her life way too early.”
Through an investigation, it was found that there was a large party at an event center at the time of the incident.
“You know you hear gunshots, ‘pow, pow, pow,'" said Keith Allen who lives right down the road from the event space where Hill was shot.
“You know you don’t get up because it’s common. Like, ‘oh Lord, baby, they shooting again,'" said Allen.
Allen said he knew Hill’s father.
“For him to lose his child, it’s heartbreaking and it needs to stop," said Allen.
Allen said he’s nervous, especially because he has kids of his own that live in the neighborhood.
“I have young teenage girls here and an older son. That could’ve been either one of mine," said Allen.
Allen said he wants to see more officers in the area and that he’ll even go down there himself if he has to.
“Sit right down there and make sure nothing happens. I know how to dial 911, my phone works" said Allen.
Officers did confirm that Lee Street is consistently patrolled.
Police also said you can request extra patrols if necessary, especially for special events.
There has been no word from investigators about any suspects at this point.
Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to call (229) 293-3145.
This is an active investigation and we will continue to update as more information comes in.
