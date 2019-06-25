Phoebe helipad to help transport emergency patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s top first responder said a new helipad coming to Phoebe will give back more time to saving lives.
Currently, Dougherty County EMS has an ambulance that meets the emergency plane at a field.
Once at the field, they transport the patient to the hospital.
Sam Allen, EMS director, said the new helipad will be better for the patient because it will be connected to the hospital.
“The helipad will greatly help with patient care time," Allen said. "They can land there at the facility and be much closer.”
Allen said having the helipad at Phoebe will save many crucial minutes.
“When you have a trauma, patient minutes count and we want to work with the hospital, and we are very excited about them getting their helipad,” Allen said.
The field used for emergency transport is behind Phoebe HealthWorks.
Allen said EMS is contacted through Flight Services dispatch center when a patient is coming.
“Communicating with the flight services now so that we can help coordinate and cut down on times to make it quicker for the patient,” Allen said.
Overall, Allen said this new helipad will impact many in Southwest Georgia.
“It is going to help save lives and that ultimately is the best thing,” Allen said.
The Phoebe helipad is currently in the design phase.
Phoebe officials said if all goes as planned, construction should start this fall and be finished by the end of the year.
