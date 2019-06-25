‘No justice, no peace!’: Mother mourns loss of son while people march for answers during Douglas vigil

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Francine Thornton is the mother of Elester Johnson and wants more answers in the death of her 25-year-old son.
″I’ll never get to see my son again. No Christmas, no birthdays, he always came on Mother’s Day. No matter what I asked him to do, he did," said Thornton.
“Law enforcement and EMS was dispatched to the Oak Park subdivision at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night to a vehicle versus pedestrian on bicycle accident. And Mr. Johnson, black male, 25 years of age, was transported to Savannah Memorial and later succumbed to his injuries at around 5:16 Saturday afternoon.”
Not even 48-hours later, a vigil was held in the same area to remember the man who left so much behind.
"This is Elester’s baby and he will never see his baby ever again and he was a loving dad, a caring caring dad,” said Theresa Sund, the grandmother of Elester’s son, Jonathon Sund.
“We miss him, my baby asking about their uncle and I don’t know what to tell them,” said Elester’s sister, Santana Johnson.
Many who attended the vigil held signs showing pictures of Johnson. Some of those included representatives from the Coffee County NAACP branch and Justice League United. They said they were marching for justice and want answers in Johnson’s death.
“No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace,” vigil attendees shouted while they marched.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the case.
Johnson’s family is asking for a deeper investigation by agencies.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.