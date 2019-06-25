Migrant workers, camps in 3 counties hit with armed robbery attempts

By Jordan Barela | June 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 12:32 PM

(WALB) - Migrant workers and camps in three counties have been the targets of attempted armed robberies, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The suspects are described as two African-American males, slender build and have short hair twists, the sheriff’s office said. During the incidents, the suspects were seen driving a “green extended cab pick up truck and a black car,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incidents happened in Colquitt, Tift and Cook counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7460 or 911.

