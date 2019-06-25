Lowndes Co. sees rise in grass complaints

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - With the large amount of rain South Georgia has received in recent weeks, Lowndes County officials are reminding homeowners to keep their lawns maintained.
Lowndes County officials said they have been receiving a number of complaints about people not keeping their yards cut.
Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County spokesperson, said tall grass could result in a mosquito breeding ground as well as creating an eyesore.
Officials are asking neighbors to be patient with one another because of possible extenuating circumstances like the rain, that might affect people’s ability to get their lawns mowed.
“We want to be very sensitive to those issues. If it’s just a situation where someone’s not making the time they should to care for their property, then we have ordinances in place to address those circumstances as well," said Dukes.
Dukes said they will be handling overgrown grass violations on a case-by-case basis. She said that people can face up to a $1,000 fine and jail time for violating the ordinance.
Dukes wants to remind everyone that the law is there to help, so she suggests reaching out to officials if you are in need of assistance.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.