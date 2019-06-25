Law enforcement, teachers, students learn new ways to prevent school shootings

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies and teachers came together at the Tifton UGA Campus Tuesday to learn new and innovative ways to prevent school shootings.
Over 500 teachers, law enforcement and students attended the Safety in Our Schools Prevention conference earlier at the UGA Tifton campus.
The event taught school officials the safety procedures to take when faced with danger in the hallways.
“This is the tenth year we have had this conference and it is an opportunity for educators, law enforcement and first responders to come together and learn from experts in the field about ways to keep students safe in our schools,” said Peter Leary, 1st Asst. U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Leary said the conference is needed to ensure the safety of children and schools.
It also gave educators and first responders an opportunity to get to know one another and work together on how the prevent school safety hazards.
“By elevating this to a yearly event, something we make sure we practice each and every year within our schools, and to really explain why this is important to our children,” said Richard Woods, Georgia State School Superintendent.
Woods said it’s important to stay alert and make sure the resources are available for law enforcement and educators.
Woods also said that parents and educators should sit down to explain the importance of this drill so they can understand and help when needed.
“First and forefront of the schools and making sure our kids and staff or anyone on the premises are well looked after. Today, of course, this is the tenth celebration of this event, so just to reassure everyone that when we talk school safety, it is not something new," said Woods.
The training is three days of solving problems and understanding a school’s ability to help, guide and protect students.
One exercise focused on cyber bullying and bullying.
The conference focused on different topics such as current drug trends and internet safety.
Attendees also learned what to do in the event of an active shooter.
Many who attended the event said it’s very informative and they love their jobs and understand the safety of schools.
