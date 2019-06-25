GSW basketball holds week long prospect camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - In his march to continue building GSWs basketball program to its highest peak, coach Justin Payne is now holding a week long prospect camp for players around southwest Georgia.
Giving them the chance to show him what they’ve got.
Just a couple months into his new position as the GSW head Women’s basketball coach Justin Payne continues to make an impact in the community.
In this week long camp, close to 100 kids are expected to make their way to the court.
Payne hopes that these camps will inspire the future of GSW basketball.
“The turn out that we got for the Elite camp and this now, has been amazing," said Payne. "From what we just doing now, in terms of, just getting it out on social media and internet wise has been great. We’ve really been able to work with the kids and have a personable relationship with them. So it’s been awesome getting to know everyone.”
Hopefully sometime soon, some of these will be wearing a Canes jersey in the near future.
