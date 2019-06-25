GSP: No charges in Douglas bicyclist hit incident

Elester Johnson, 25, was struck by a vehicle late Friday night while riding his bicycle.
By Jordan Barela | June 25, 2019 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 4:16 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - No charges, at the moment, will be filed after a Douglas bicyclist died from his injuries after he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Elester Johnson, 25, died in the incident, which happened in the Oak Park subdivision around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

GSP troopers said Johnson’s bicycle did not have any lights or reflectors on it. He was also not wearing a helmet and he was riding his bike in the wrong lane, according to GSP.

Troopers told WALB Tuesday that the vehicle that hit Johnson was a Ford F-150.

A blood kit will determine if any alcohol or drugs were in the driver’s or Johnson’s systems. Troopers said the blood kit could take several months to come back.

The incident is still under investigation.

