Grady Co. continues summer feeding program

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, 33 percent of children may go to bed hungry a night, according to Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Grady County leaders said they see that struggle each day.
For hundreds of families in Grady County, summer can be full of uncertainty. Constantly wondering where their next meal will come from.
“I’m a mom so you know it does my heart good to know that there are kids out there that maybe don’t have the meals, can come here and still get them and not have to worry," Mallory Barrett, Grady County Schools food and nutrition director, said. "You know that’s one less stress for the parents to have to worry about.”
Barrett said this summer feed program helps bridge that gap for parents.
"Kids are the focus, always,” Barrett said.
Currently, Barrett pointed out, they’ve served thousands of meals but they know they can do more. She encourages those that come to Cairo High School for meals to keep spreading the word.
"We’ll go out there and say, “Spread the word, tell everybody in your neighborhood to come and eat lunch,'” Barrett said. "Because we know if they’re in that same neighborhood then there’s probably more need that we’re not reaching.”
For the first time in a long time, officials said they’re extending the program.
This decision comes after what Barrett saw during the school year.
“When we came back from Spring break, fall break, Christmas, you can tell it’s the same kids over and over that are almost hoarding their food because they don’t know when their next meal is,” Barrett said.
This cycle ends Friday. The program will restart July 8 and run through July 19 at Washington Middle School.
Barrett said she hopes this program will make summer a little easier for those families.
