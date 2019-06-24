Fewer storms into midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer continues with mid-upper 90s and feels like readings 100-105. Some cooler off as showers and thunderstorms moved across portions of SWGA Monday. Isolated severe storms left downed trees and power outages in a few locations. Storms weaken and move out before midnight otherwise warm and muggy lows low-mid 70s.
Tuesday into midweek drier but still hot and humid. Highs hold mid 90s while heat indices range between 100 and 105.
Rain chances rise and slightly lower temperatures late week into the weekend. Highs drop into the low 90s with a return to afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.