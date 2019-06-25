Dougherty Co. uses consultant in hopes of attracting business after Hurricane Michael

Dougherty, Co., Ga. (WALB) - A consultant from New York is coming to Dougherty County to help attract business and people to the area.
He’s working with county leaders on marketing strategies, specifically helping with damaged business and areas after Hurricane Michael.
Eight months ago, Hurricane Michael left the region in almost total despair. Homes were left with holes in the roofs, cars crushed by whole trees and families left to pick up the pieces.
Dougherty County leaders have been left to do the same and now they’re receiving outside help.
“Come to communities and help out with recovery efforts, whether it’s a hurricane, tornado or other natural disaster,” said the International Economic Development Consultant Marty Vanags.
Vanags is a consultant from New York, living thousands of miles away at the time Michael hit Southwest Georgia. But he’s very familiar with storms and wreckage they leave behind.
“After Hurricane Katrina, I was down in Biloxi, Mississippi. So, I’m very excited to see a new community and be a part of helping a community grow and expand,” said Vanags.
Help that includes showing commissioners how they can entice business back to the area.
“People know about who you are and why there are advantages to either relocating, expanding or if it’s an existing business why you should stay in the community,” Vanags said.
County leaders have started re-branding with new logos, seals and a completely new website.
“I feel like this is a great visual portrayal of what Dougherty County stands for,” said Wendy Howell, the Dougherty County spokesperson.
Eight months after the storm and the community is still recovering from Hurricane Michael. But Vanags said the right marketing tools will bring in the much needed money.
"You really want to make a mark, show people who you are. It’s just like branding any other product. The county is a product,” said Vanags.
Vanags is here because of the Economic Development Administration Grant the county was awarded. He’ll be here through Thursday, meeting with county leaders and the community.
