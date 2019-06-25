Dougherty Co. Jail to receive much-needed equipment upgrades

Dougherty CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Jail will receive much-needed equipment updates.
To help increase safety measures and overall day to day operations, the Dougherty County Jail has new equipment coming it’s way. In this case, it’s new radios.
Everyone at the jail uses radios to talk to each other, from jailers, to the Sheriff, to those at the front desk. But currently, the radios they’re using are outdated and past their lifespan.
“The employees at the sheriff’s office and jail, in particular, will be able to more effectively communicate with each other because of the system upgrade, which is desperately needed,” said County Administrator Michael McCoy.
Without upgrades to the radio system, the much needed communication between the staff could be negatively impacted.
Dougherty County commissioners voted unanimously to spend a little over $60,000 on the new equipment.
