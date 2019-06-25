4 Dougherty Co. inmates earn their GED

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, four Dougherty County inmates received their GED.
Jonathan Hand, William Herring, Notourius Hines and Jimmy Pitts were the four inmates to receive their diplomas.
Family members were invited to attend the event and visit the inmates after the ceremony.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul told the graduates that everyone has a future. He said he hopes they will take this GED and find a job when they are no longer behind bars.
“It feels real good to have a step in the right direction instead of the wrong direction. I am so used to taking steps in the wrong direction. In the long run, it is going to pay off. No matter what type of time you get, no matter what happen in the end, this is still a step in the right direction," said Hand.
Hand said he encourages all inmates to take part in this program.
