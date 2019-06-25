Dooly Co. recovers from wind damage after weekend storms

DOOLY, Ga. (WALB) - Weekend storms brought wind damage to parts across South Georgia.
Dooly County EMA Director Kenny Calhoun said they received multiple reports of storm damage across the county.
The National Weather Service reported damage in the Parnham Road area.
Calhoun said a shed was destroyed by the winds, along with damage to one mobile home.
“A double-wide trailer with a metal roof. The wind picked up on the backside of it and peeled it off,” Calhoun described.
Calhoun said all of the debris has been picked up.
