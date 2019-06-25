Dept. of Public Health offers free HIV tests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is hosting a number of free HIV testing events this month.
On Monday, the South Health District had one of its testing events at a soup kitchen in Valdosta.
HIV Coordinator Althea Mims-Daniels said they’re hoping to bring awareness to the importance of HIV testing.
“So what we’re trying to do is make sure that those who are positive know their status so that they can protect themselves, as well as their sexual partners," explained Mims-Daniels.
Mims-Daniels said they’re also supporting National HIV Testing Day, which is this Thursday.
On that day, there will be a testing event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at V-Town Gifts and More.
Mims-Daniels encourages people from ages 13 to 64 get tested at least once a year.
To find out where you can get tested near you, visit the Georgia CAPUS website.
