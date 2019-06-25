Albany Technical College first to design E-commerce degree in Technical College System of GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College has designed a new degree with hopes of getting students employed.
The E-commerce degree teaches students about business, management, marketing and commerce in the world of online business and shopping.
It was designed to prepare students for entry-level jobs in the internet field.
“The E-commerce trend is booming. It is the new wave. I tell people all the time, if you’re not on it, you’re missing out. And that’s one of the things we want students to learn in the new E-commerce area,” said the Marketing Management Program Instructor O’Brien Arnett.
Albany Tech is the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia to offer the degree to students.
You can register for the class now, it will be offered in the fall.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.